Two arrested after drive-by shooting, chase in Montcalm County

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two men are in custody after a drive-by shooting and pursuits with deputies early Friday morning.

The incidents began about 1:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of West Church Road, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff. A homeowner reported he had been outside when shots were fired in his direction from a passing vehicle. He, and two people at the home, were not hurt.

While deputies were at the scene, the suspected vehicle passed by again. Deputies followed the vehicle, but were not able to stop it. They were able to determine one of the suspects in the vehicle was a 23-year-old Howard City man.

Just before 3:00 a.m., deputies were called to a domestic dispute in the 8000 block of North Federal Road. Deputies learned that the suspect in the shooting had returned to his home and got into an argument with his wife. The suspect ran from the home into the nearby woods.

Deputies and Michigan State Police troopers surrounded the area and expanded the search after they learned the suspect might have been headed to Howard City. At about 5:10 a.m., the suspect was found near the intersection of Orton and Cherry Streets and was taken into custody without incident. Police then found a second suspect at a nearby home and took a 23-year-old Morley man into custody.

No one was injured in any of the incidents. A house, outbuilding and a vehicle were damaged in the shooting.

Charges are expected later on Friday.