Water-main break prompts evacuation of office building

Posted 5:43 PM, December 28, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — A number of fire crews and the Grand Rapids Water Department responded to a water-main break late Friday afternoon north of downtown.

The Grand Rapids Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 water started filling a room in the Brass Works Building, at 648 Monroe Avenue NW, around 5:10 p.m. That’s near Fairbanks Street, east of the Sixth Street Park.

Dispatch says there was a precautionary evacuation, but no one was hurt. 

Crews started to clear the scene around 5:35 p.m. Friday.

There was no immediate word what caused the water-main break.

