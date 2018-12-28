Wyoming Police investigate armed robberies related to classified ads

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Police are encouraging the public to be cautious when it comes to making transactions with people via online classified-ad postings.

That, after two recent armed robberies that detectives figure are connected. The first ripoff happened around 1 p.m. on December 20th, in the 2400 block of S. Division Avenue. Police say the victim met a woman, planning to buy an item posted for sale. But while speaking with that woman, the victim was approached by “multiple suspects from behind and was robbed at gunpoint.” Police didn’t say if the victim was a man or woman.

The second robbery happened in a similar way on December 27th, around 4 p.m., in the 1900 block of Godfrey Avenue SW. Police say the victim in this incident was a man. Once again, the met a woman with the intention of buying an item listed for sale in a classified ad. This time, though, the woman pulled out a gun and demanded his money.

Anyone with more information about these incidents should call the Wyoming Police at (616)-530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616)-774-2345.

Wyoming DPS offers some tips to minimize the risk of being robbed when making transactions with people via classified advertisements:

* Use common sense; If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.