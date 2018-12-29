Saturday launches a quiet weekend around West Michigan   

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will see mainly cloudy to partly cloudy skies for the day with some light flurries around. The early morning flurries left us with a light coating in some areas and can have slick spots out on the roadways. Temperatures dropped off drastically and will stay around 30 degrees this afternoon.

Tomorrow winds will shift to be out of the south and southwest aiding to help keep our temperatures a little mild. We will see more sunshine on Sunday when compared to Saturday. Winds will be breezy with gusts upwards of 25 to 30 mph.

Our next major system arrives for the first of the new year. Starting off as rain on Monday afternoon and evening before transitioning to a wintery mix and completely snow by New Year’s Day on Tuesday. Isolated snow flurries can linger into Wednesday before we work back to sunshine and temperatures in the 30s.