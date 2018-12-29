All-clear given after false threat to Fruitport High School

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Fruitport Township Police Department says a bomb threat was reported early Saturday afternoon at Fruitport High School. And that led to a building evacuation.

But “nothing suspicious was found”, according to a social-media post by the police department mid-afternoon Saturday. “The area has been opened up for normal traffic.”

The Fruitport Police Department did not elaborate on where the threat came from. But it had asked that “everyone stay out the area as a precaution.”

Fruitport Community Schools Superintendent Bob Szymoniak says in a Facebook post the Muskegon County Central Dispatch received a phone call from an anonymous source around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Band students and their students were the only people in the school at that time, and they were taken to the Bethel Baptist Church building across the street from the high school.

“Muskegon County Sheriff deputies and State Police troopers also came to the scene. A bomb dog was called in and the high school was searched with nothing of concern found. By 2:45 p.m. we were given the all-clear. At this time, the police do not know who made that call, but they are investigating.”

Superintendent Szymoniak gave thanks to the Calvary Christian Church that now owns the Bethel Baptist building, police and school Operations Director John Sinskas for their quick response.

“I am hopeful we have no other threats to the safety and security of our students and staff, and that we can go on to have a wonderful 2019. But if we do receive another threat such as this, it is good to know how quickly law enforcement is able to respond and secure the situation”.