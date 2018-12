× Candy Land in Fruitport

FRUITPORT, Mich — Kids are in for quite a treat today.

The Fruitport District Library is hosting a life size Candy Land. From 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. kids can play on a life-sized game board.

There will also be crafts and a candy prize.

Admission is free and you don’t need to pre-register.

For more info visit the Fruitport districts library’s website.