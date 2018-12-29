× Cannonsburg to give free passes to first responders and military

BELMONT, Mich — Cannonsburg is giving away free passes to first responders and military members.

The ski lodge, in West Michigan, is showing its appreciation by offering these heroes free season passes. Cannonsburg ski area is in Kent county and says it’s a thank you for all the support they’ve gotten over the years.

The deal is good for both active and reserved military personnel. The area offers a variety of runs and lifts for beginner to advanced skiers and snowboarders. This includes one of the largest parks in the Midwest.

For more information visit Cannonsburg Facebook page.