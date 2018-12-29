Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Cannonsburg to give free passes to first responders and military

Posted 4:38 AM, December 29, 2018, by , Updated at 04:39AM, December 29, 2018

BELMONT, Mich — Cannonsburg is giving away free passes to first responders and military members.

The ski lodge, in West Michigan, is showing its appreciation by offering these heroes free season passes.  Cannonsburg ski area is in Kent county and says it’s a thank you for all the support they’ve gotten over the years.

The deal is good for both active and reserved military personnel. The area offers a variety of runs and lifts for beginner to advanced skiers and snowboarders. This includes one of the largest  parks in the Midwest.

For more information visit Cannonsburg Facebook page.

 

