× Cannonsburg to give free passes to first responders and military

BELMONT, Mich — Cannonsburg is giving away free passes to first responders and military members.

The ski lodge, in West Michigan, is showing its appreciation by offering these heroes free season passes.¬† Cannonsburg ski area is in Kent county and says it’s a thank you for all the support they’ve gotten over the years.

The deal is good for both active and reserved military personnel. The area offers a variety of runs and lifts for beginner to advanced skiers and snowboarders. This includes one of the largest  parks in the Midwest.

For more information visit Cannonsburg Facebook page.