Celebrate an early New Years Eve with the kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan museum is helping you ring in the new year with your little ones.

On Monday the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum will host its annual New Years Early Eve party.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. you can celebrate with music, dancing, and celebratory crafts.

There will also be a kid-friendly appetizers, a sparkling juice bar. and a balloon drop at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. To purchase tickets click here.