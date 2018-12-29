Celebrate an early New Years Eve with the kids

TIMES SQUARE, NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES - 2016/01/01: New Years Eve Revelers Ring in 2016 in Times Square. Between 600 and 800 additional New York Police Department officers were deployed to Times Square for the ball drop. (Photo by Louise Wateridge/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
TIMES SQUARE, NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES - 2016/01/01: New Years Eve Revelers Ring in 2016 in Times Square. Between 600 and 800 additional New York Police Department officers were deployed to Times Square for the ball drop. (Photo by Louise Wateridge/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan museum is helping you ring in the new year with your little ones.
On Monday the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum will host its annual New Years Early Eve party.
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. you can celebrate with music, dancing, and celebratory crafts.
There will also be a kid-friendly appetizers, a sparkling juice bar. and a balloon drop at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. To purchase tickets click here.