× Clemson leading Notre Dame in College Football Playoff

DALLAS, Tx. — Clemson took a 23-3 lead over Notre Dame into the lockerroom at halftime of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Saturday – the Tigers’ lead expanding to 20 points with :02 seconds left before halftime.

That’s when Tee Higgins hauled in a 19-yard tipped pass and got a foot down before falling out of the back of the end zone. Greg Huegel added the extra point.

The Clemson-Notre Dame game is one of two contests being played tonight to determine the participants in the January 7 national-championship game. The other pits top-ranked Alabama against #4 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, set to kick off at 8 p.m. EST.

Second-ranked Clemson drew first blood in the first quarter of the Cotton Bowl with a 40-yard field goal by Huegel. Justin Yoon countered with a 28-yard field goal. In the second stanza, Trevor Lawrence connected with Justyn Ross on a 52-yard pass that gave the Tigers a 9-3 lead (the extra-point attempt was blocked). Lawrence hit Ross again with a 42-yard toss to expand the lead to 16-3 with 1:44 to go in the half.