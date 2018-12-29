Crews from six departments put out Belding barn fire

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A tractor caught on fire inside a barn in the Belding area of Otisco Township early Saturday morning, and then the barn caught on fire.

Ionia County Dispatch Central Dispatch tells FOX 17 the person who called the fire in reported a single explosion, as well. But no one was hurt.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. at Newland Farms, at 11492 Belding Road NE. That’s near the Kent County line. It took a couple hours for firefighters to put it out.

There was no word on what started the tractor on fire.

Ionia dispatchers say no one was hurt, and no animals were inside.

The Belding Fire Department was the primary crew that responded to the fire, but firefighters also responded from Orleans Township (Ionia County), and the following Kent County departments: Grattan, Cannon, Oakfield and Spencer townships.