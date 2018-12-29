× Eastbound I-94 reopens in Calhoun Co. after series of crashes

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Calhoun County Central Dispatch supervisor says eastbound I-94 has cleared in the Battle Creek area after a series of crashes – including one multi-vehicle pileup.

The first happened around 9:30 p.m. and the last occurred shortly after that. Before it was over though, about 20 vehicles had been involved in the various collisions. It was unknown how many were involved in the pileup itself, as the crashes occurred somewhat close to each other.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 the accident occurred between the Beadle Lake Road exit (100) and the casino exit (104). Central Dispatch reports a couple minor injuries, but none serious. Icy roadways were given as the immediate cause, but police were still investigating.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police/Marshall Post and Emmett Township Public Safety responded to the crashes.