Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Ferris State men improve to 10-5 overall with win over East-West

Posted 11:42 PM, December 29, 2018, by

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- The Ferris State men's basketball team is now 10-5 overall after the 101-73 win over East-West University at home on Saturday afternoon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s