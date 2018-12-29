Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Forest Hills Eastern wins tournament championship over Oakridge

Posted 11:34 PM, December 29, 2018, by , Updated at 11:43PM, December 29, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- After defeating Hopkins on Thursday evening, the Forest Hills Eastern basketball team continued their winning streak with a 70-41 win over Muskegon Oakridge in the tournament divisional championship.

