Forest Hills Eastern wins tournament championship over Oakridge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- After defeating Hopkins on Thursday evening, the Forest Hills Eastern basketball team continued their winning streak with a 70-41 win over Muskegon Oakridge in the tournament divisional championship.
