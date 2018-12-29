Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Forest Hills Northern wins the battle of unbeatens against Hudsonville

Posted 11:40 PM, December 29, 2018, by , Updated at 11:44PM, December 29, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Forest Hills Northern would shoot 12-of-18 from behind the arc to go on to defeat Hudsonville, 91-68, a score nobody expected in the battle between two unbeaten teams.

"Hudsonville is a very good team," Northern head coach, Joe Soules said, "they have a lot of tradition and Eric Elliott does a great job with that program, we didn't expect this to be the score, I don't think anybody in the area did."

This isn't the first time the Huskies and Eagles have met over the past few months, even though the last time was during summer basketball.

"In the summer we got beat pretty badly by them," Huskies sophomore Ethan Erickson said, "we wanted revenge."

Erickson would go on to score 22 points and win tournament MVP while senior Trent Summerfield added 18 points.

"We got the ball moving," Summerfield said, "every time they scored we pushed the ball down to the other end. We definitely got hot, started shooting threes and when we get it rolling we get it rolling."

The Huskies improve to 7-0 while the Eagles fall to 6-1.

