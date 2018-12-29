GRAND HAVEN, Mich -- After holding a 14-12 lead at halftime, Grand Haven was able to score a little bit more in the second half en route to a 40-35 win over Traverse City St. Francis.
Grand Haven defeats TC St. Francis, 40-35 in Lakeshore Cup Finale
-
7-time state semifinalist Dan Rohn previews Saturday’s games
-
Saline beats Rockford by a nose in H.S. football quarterfinals
-
Allendale pulls away from West Catholic to improve to 3-2
-
Division II playoff results: Ferris State advances with narrow win; GVSU loses
-
Michigan HS Football State Semi-Finals set
-
-
Dense Fog Advisory in effect through Saturday morning
-
Four suspects sought after early morning auto thefts, chase in Ottawa/Allegan Co.
-
Safety group: Over 100 drownings on the Great Lakes in 2018
-
State Quarterfinal HS Football Playoff Games announced
-
Six West Mich teams heading to State High School Football finals
-
-
Spring Lake falls to Petoskey, 57-45
-
Grand Haven motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash with van
-
Holland Christian remains unbeaten with 48-44 win over Glen Lake