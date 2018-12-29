Grand Valley women win eighth straight with rout of Lourdes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- South Christian alum Jenn DeBoer had a game-high 17 points as the Laker women basketball team improved to 11-1 with a 99-30 win over Lourdes University. Grand Valley soccer standout and now basketball guard, Tara Lierman added her first points of her collegiate career with a three-pointer in the fourth quarter.