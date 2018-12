× Grand Rapids Public Museum Snowflake Break

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Holiday break fun continues this weekend at one West Michigan museum.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is continuing its snowflake break this weekend. The event runs through the New Year and will feature a variety of family fun in addition to their dinosaur and toy exhibits.

Kids will be able to make their own snowflakes, sock monkey hats, and play games.

For tickets and information visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s website.