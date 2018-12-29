× LA news anchor dies after being found in hotel room

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) — Chris Burrous, a popular Los Angeles television news reporter and anchor, died Thursday after being found unresponsive in a hotel room, Glendale police said.

The death of the 43-year-old KTLA broadcaster is being investigated as a possible overdose, the CNN affiliate reported.

Police found Burrous after a 911 call about a man who “passed out and was possibly not breathing” at the Days Inn in Glendale.

The Thursday afternoon call was made by a man who was with the newsman at the time, police said. He told police Burrous had “possibly overdosed.”

“The man was not breathing and CPR was administered as paramedics prepared to transport him to the hospital,” Glendale police said in a statement. “The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.”