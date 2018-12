× Michigan is home to safest college cities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Good news for parents of future college students, if safety and proximity are some of your top concerns.

A report by Safewise says Michigan is home to four of the safest college cities in the country.

On the list are Houghton, Marquette, Mount Pleasant and East Lansing.

They came up as the 16th, 19th, 23rd, and 28th respectively.

The safest city topping the list is Durham, New Hampshire, home to the University of New Hampshire.