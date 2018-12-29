× Michigan trails Florida 13-10 at halftime of Peach Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Michigan Wolverines trailed the Florida Gators 13-10 at halftime of their back-and-forth Peach Bowl battle at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Michigan entered the game ranked seventh in the country while Florida came in at No. 10 nationally.

The 10-2 Wolverines were 6-point favorites over the 9-3 Gators.

Michigan received the opening kickoff and appeared to get on the scoreboard quickly on a long TD run by freshman Christian Turner, which was nullified when replays showed that he ran out of bounds around midfield.

The two teams then traded possessions until Florida took a 3-0 advantage on freshman Evan McPherson’s 21-yard field goal at the 5:37 mark of the opener. The Wolverines responded with their first lead at 7-3 at 2:03 of the first frame when quarterback Shea Patterson connected with Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 9-yard scoring strike. That margin stood until the initial break.

McPherson tacked on a 26-yard field goal to close the count to 7-6 with 12:22 to go until intermission. But once again Michigan came right back with Jake Moody’s 48-yard field goal to take control 10-6 at the 5:56 juncture.

The Gators surged ahead 13-10 on a quarterback draw by Feleipe Franks with 2:41 left in the half. That margin remained in effect at intermission.