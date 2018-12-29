× New micro-grocery store coming to West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new grocery store is opening in downtown Kalamazoo next year.

Market on Michigan Avenue or also known as Moma, will be opening at the historic Metropolitan Center. It will be located right by the PNC Bank and Subway.

The market will offer home goods and a variety of groceries including fresh, local produce, and meats.

Officials say they’ll also have a diverse wine and beer selection.

Market on Michigan Avenue is set to open in march, making it the first micro-grocery store in the city.