Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Northview hits buzzer-beater to get by Northpointe Christian

Posted 11:11 PM, December 29, 2018, by , Updated at 11:43PM, December 29, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Ryan Castle hit a buzzer-beater to give Northview a 72-70 win over Northpointe Christian in the Holiday Tournament at Cornerstone University. Cory Tierney also had a game-high 15 points for the Wildcats.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s