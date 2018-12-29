Ravenna man dies when Jeep rolls over on US-31

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Port Sheldon Township proved fatal. It was one of numerous crashes in West Michigan that resulted from freezing rain or snow in some locations.

It happened around 7:44 p.m. on U.S.-31, south of Fillmore Street. The northbound lanes were closed for about 90 minutes after the crash.

A Sheriff’s sergeant says a preliminary investigation showed that Steven Geldersma, 44, was driving his 2000 Jeep Cherokee northbound when he lost control on the icy road. “The Jeep left the roadway and overturned in the center median.”

Police say Geldersma, of Ravenna, died from his injuries. And his passenger was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital for treatment. Police did not think the injuries to the passenger were life-threatening.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue its investigation.

Also responding to the crash scene were North Ottawa Ambulance, Port Sheldon Fire-Rescue and Grand Haven Township Fire-Rescue.