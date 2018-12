× Tree recycling event hosted by Boy Scouts

JENISON, Mich — It might sound early, but a Boy Scout troop in West Michigan wants to take your Christmas tree off your hands, for a good cause.

Boy scout troop 354 in Jenison, will be collecting trees at Sandy Hill elementary near Baldwin and 20th street today from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The scouts will be grinding up the trees to spread back to the earth.

If you’re interested in helping the scouts, donations are being accepted.