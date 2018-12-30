Candese’s Coffee Stop-NYE Special with Jumpin Java

GRAND HAVEN, Mich.--On any given night, you're sure to find a cool place to listen to live music in Grand Haven. On one of the cities most popular streets sits a coffee shop that provides the tunes and drinks to get your body and taste buds groovin. That's right, this week's "Coffee Stop" is Jumpin Java. You can find out more information about the coffee shop by clicking here...
