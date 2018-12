Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Forest Hills Northern boys basketball team continued their hot start with a 91-68 win over previously unbeaten Hudsonville. Head coach Joe Soules, senior Trent Summerfield and sophomore Ethan Erickson joined us in the Fox 17 studios to recap their 7-0 start and much more. You can find the two interviews in the videos above.

The Forest Hills Northern boys and 6-0 girls basketball team are both home this Friday night against Greenville.