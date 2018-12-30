Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Grants fund projects fighting invasive species in Michigan

Posted 12:04 AM, December 30, 2018, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than two dozen projects will share $3.6 million to help battle invasive species across Michigan.

The state says the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program funding will support promising new developments to fight the pests on land and in the water.

The projects will include the use of new techniques to increase development of beech trees that are resistant to beech bark disease, and grafting selected ash trees that have survived the emerald ash borer and testing them for resistance.

The program is overseen by Michigan’s departments of Natural Resources, Environmental Quality, and Agriculture and Rural Development.

Over five years, more than $18 million has been awarded to support 109 projects.

The funding has allowed surveys of more than 285,000 acres (115,335 hectares) of land and water for invasive species.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s