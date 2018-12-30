Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Mass canceled, man arrested after fireworks placed inside Grand Haven church

Posted 11:13 AM, December 30, 2018, by , Updated at 11:18AM, December 30, 2018

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Mass was canceled and an explosives canine was being brought in after a man was arrested for placing fireworks in a Catholic church Sunday morning.

According to Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke, shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of a disorderly person inside the building at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found that a man had vandalized the inside of the building, breaking a TV in the process. The sanctuary portion of the building was not vandalized.

The suspect also placed M5000 “Jumbo” firecrackers in multiple locations inside and outside the building. M5000 firecrackers are available commercially and are ignited with a fuse.

The suspect was taken into custody and the building was evacuated pending a search by an explosives K-9.

The 9 a.m. Mass was canceled pending the arrival of a Michigan State Police explosives canine unit.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s