Negotiators say President will not budge on border security

WASHINGTON (CNN) — In the midst of a government shutdown caused by a budget battle over border security funding, President Donald Trump is telling officials and lawmakers he won’t sign a bill that comes to his desk with only $1.3 billion allotted for border security, according to sources involved in the negotiations Sunday evening.

A White House official said Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer did not immediately reject the offer the White House made last Saturday night, which included more than $1.3 billion but less than the $5 billion Trump initially wanted. But during a call last week, Schumer informed the White House that they do not expect to accept or counteroffer the White House’s proposal, a second official added.

A Schumer spokesman provided this readout of that meeting: “The Vice President came in for a discussion and made an offer. Unfortunately, we’re still very far apart.”

Asked on Sunday if the President will sign or veto a bill that Democrats pass, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” that “it depends what’s in it,” but added that Trump is “ready to negotiate.”

“He wants to make a deal on border security. Where are they now? Nancy Pelosi is in Hawaii,” Conway said. “And negotiation by definition has to include both sides. He’s in the — he’s in the White House. He’s in Washington ready to negotiate.”