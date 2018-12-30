× Prater’s TD toss helps Lions lead Packers 21-0 at halftime

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Thanks to a fake field goal and a touchdown pass by kicker Matt Prater, the Detroit Lions topped the Green Bay Packers 21-0 at halftime of their NFL battle at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.

Detroit brought a 5-10 record into the contest while Green Bay came in at 6-8-1. Sunday’s NFC North Division outing marked the season finale for both teams.

The Packers entered the game as 8-point favorites. The Lions prevailed 31-23 when the two met Oct. 7 at Ford Field.

This time Detroit received the opening kickoff and the two teams traded possessions until the Lions struck first when quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with T.J. Jones on a 4-yard scoring strike for a 7-0 advantage with 2:58 left in the opener. That margin stood at the initial break.

After Stafford hit Brandon Powell with a 41-yard toss, Detroit added more on a fake field goal that saw Prater hurl an 8-yard scoring strike to tight end Levine Toilolo for a 14-0 lead at the 10:36 juncture of the second stanza.

After that score Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers went to the dressing room with an injury and DeShone Kizer came on to call signals. Reports were that Rodgers was being evaluated for a concussion.

The Lions scored again as time wound down until intermission on a 13-yard gallop by Zach Zenner with 1:06 showing on the clock.

Neither team qualified for the playoffs so this is it for both their 2018 campaigns.