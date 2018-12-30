Rain and snow heading into West Michigan for the New Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will see mainly cloudy to start off your Sunday. Clouds will continue to decrease and breakup through the day leading to partly cloudy skies and plenty of sunshine for the latter half of the day. Breezy conditions will prevail with winds out of the southwest gusting upwards of 20-30 mph at times. Those winds will help to aid us to more mild temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Overnight we will have a mostly clear sky before Monday morning we see more and more cloud cover working in. This is all ahead of our next system that arrives New Year’s Eve lingering into New Year’s Day as rain transitioning to snow. Monday afternoon we will see mostly rain move in from south to north. There can be a bit of freezing rain or wintery mix at the start of this system moving in, but we should transition to all rain fairly quickly with warmer temperatures. We expect about a half an inch to an inch of rainfall before moving on to full snow.

As we are ringing in the new year the rain will start to head towards full snow as we get to the back side of the system and have colder air moving in. North of US-10 will see the most snowfall as for the rest of us in West Michigan we can see around an inch or two possible heading into New Year’s Day when snow showers linger.

After the New Year holiday we can have some lake effect snow showers before getting into a calm pattern with temperatures in the 30s by the end of next week.