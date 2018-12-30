× Sailor surprises girlfriend with homecoming and proposal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Christmas may have been a few days ago but one young woman got her gift on Saturday and it was one she didn’t see coming.

High school sweethearts Ana Mitchell and Xavier Keigley have been living apart for the past year while Xavier serves in the Navy as a radioman. He’s stationed in Bangor, Washington and has to spend months at a time in a submarine, which means he and Ana rarely get to see each other in person.

On Saturday night, Ana and her friend went ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle. They were there for about an hour and it started to get cold, so Ana suggested they leave. Little did she know, there was something much bigger in store for her than just ice skating.

Ana and her friend started to leave when she saw some familiar faces.

“I see my mom and then I see my dad and then I see my family and I was like, ‘Oh, oh hey. What’s up guys?’” Ana tells FOX 17. “And then I see everybody I know and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’”

Then, she saw Xavier. He approached her a got down on one knee. She said yes. Her family and friends surrounded them and captured the moment on video.

“Everybody was in on it,” Ana says. “Everybody in my life knew and I had no idea and I was like, dumbfounded.”

Xavier says he had been planning the proposal for the past month.

“I had that moment where I was like, I love her no matter what and I need to be with her forever,” Xavier says.

Xavier will be in town for a few days so he can ring in the new year with his future bride.

Now that they are engaged, Ana plans to move to Washington where Xavier is stationed so they can begin their life together.