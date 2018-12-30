× Semi being sought after Branch County hit-and-run

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating a hit-and-run semi that left behind injuries early Sunday morning.

At 1:23 a.m. Sunday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post’s Coldwater Detachment responded to a report of a traffic crash on northbound Interstate 69 in Girard Township. After arriving at the scene, they found that a 2005 Honda Accord with three occupants had been struck in the rear by another vehicle that had left the scene.

The three occupants were a 41-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman from Battle Creek. The 46-year-old woman sustained injuries, including a loss of consciousness from the collision. She was treated at the scene by Lifecare Ambulance Service and then transported to ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital where no condition report was available later Sunday.

The Honda’s driver described the other vehicle as a “large truck,” most likely a semi tractor-trailer. Troopers checked the area in an attempt to locate the other vehicle but were unable to do so.

The only available information from the victims of the hit-and-run was that the other vehicle was most likely a semi tractor-trailer. This vehicle would probably have sustained front-end damage from the collision.

Anybody with any information regarding this vehicle is being asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post, which is investigating the incident.