Three suspects arrested after overnight break-in

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three men are behind bars after breaking into a local business over night.

It happened just after 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Portage St. in Kalamazoo.

When officers arrived they located forced entry into the business. Upon checking the business no suspects were located.

Police used K9’s to search the area, locating the three suspects about two miles away.

The stolen property was returned to the store owner.

All three men are now facing multiple charges.