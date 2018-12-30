Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Three suspects arrested after overnight break-in

Posted 3:52 AM, December 30, 2018, by , Updated at 03:53AM, December 30, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three men are behind bars after breaking into a local business over night.

It happened just after 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Portage St. in Kalamazoo.

When officers arrived they located forced entry into the business. Upon checking the business no suspects were located.

Police used K9’s to search the area, locating the three suspects about two miles away.

The stolen property was returned to the store owner.

All three men are now facing multiple charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s