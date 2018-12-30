× Two arrested after person was shot to death while buying food

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich– Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Officials tell FOX 17 around 2 a.m., a person was buying food from a truck illegally selling food in the 100 block of East Broadway, when they were approached by some individuals who shot them multiple times in the head and chest.

The victim did not survive.

Police officers who were in the area heard the shots and quickly moved in to investigate. Officials tell FOX 17 the officers got into a brief chase with the suspects. Two people were arrested and police say a third arrest is pending.

One weapon was found near the scene and is believed to be the weapon involved in the shooting.

Investigators say this was not a random crime that the victim and suspects were known to each other. No names have been released by authorities at this time.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Muskegon Heights Police at 231-733-8900 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.