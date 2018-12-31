Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

1 person shot on Eastern Avenue near Evergreen in Grand Rapids

Posted 6:25 AM, December 31, 2018, by , Updated at 06:32AM, December 31, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say one person was shot early Monday morning in Grand Rapids.

It happened around 4:47 a.m. in the 1500 block of Eastern Avenue near Evergreen SE.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. They were reportedly taken into surgery.

GRPD says the scene is secure and no arrests were made. They also say they had no cooperation from witnesses at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police or Silent Observer at (616)-774-2345.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s