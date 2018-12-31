1 person shot on Eastern Avenue near Evergreen in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say one person was shot early Monday morning in Grand Rapids.

It happened around 4:47 a.m. in the 1500 block of Eastern Avenue near Evergreen SE.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. They were reportedly taken into surgery.

GRPD says the scene is secure and no arrests were made. They also say they had no cooperation from witnesses at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police or Silent Observer at (616)-774-2345.