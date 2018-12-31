Comstock Park man celebrates New Year’s Eve with neighborhood ball drop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich-- An electrician in Comstock Park is creating his very own New Year's Eve ball drop.

“I changed it from 19 feet to 30 feet in the air this year,” Mike McArdle says.

It's his second year dropping a ball in his Comstock Park neighborhood off Dana Court. McArdle says he helped build the ball that used to drop in downtown Grand Rapids, so this is a fun way to carry on that tradition.

“I just enjoyed it when we, like I said, when I was part of the Grand Rapids New Year’s Eve ball drop, it was, the atmosphere and the people, it was just so much fun,” McArdle tells FOX 17.

2018 was McArdle's first year doing a New Year's celebration.

He says about 30 friends and family come out to ring in the new year.