Family pet dies in Casco Township fire

CASCO TWP., Mich — A family dog is dead after a house fire in Casco Township.

The fire started New Year’s Eve just after 6:00pm.

First responders from several South Haven area fire departments responded to the incident on 60th Street near 111th Avenue.

The home is said to be heavily damaged, but the residents and another family dog made it out unharmed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

SHAES was assisted by firefighters from Clyde, Lee, and Ganges Townships.