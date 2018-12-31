× Gretchen Whitmer to be sworn in as next governor New Year’s Day

LANSING, Mich.– The new year will bring a new face in the governor’s office.

Gretchen Whitmer will be sworn in as Michigan’s 49th governor on Tuesday morning on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. The theme of the inaugural celebration will be “Building Bridges Together.”

History will be made as Whitmer becomes the second-ever female governor of Michigan and Garlin Gilchrist becomes the first African-American lieutenant governor of Michigan.

The swearing-in ceremony will begin with a performance by the 126th Army Band of the Michigan National Guard. There will also be a recognition of tribal nations, a parade of flags, a 19-gun salute and a flyover by the Michigan Air National Guard.

An invocation will be performed by Rabbi Amy Bigman of Congregation Shaarey Zedek. There will also be prayers by Pastor Solomon Kinloch, Jr. of Triumph Church and Imam Sheik Ahmad Hammoud of Islamic Center of America.

The first to be sworn in will be the elected State Board of Education, followed by members of the Michigan Supreme Court, then Dana Nessel as attorney general, Jocelyn Benson as secretary of state, then Gilchrist and Whitmer.

