Man arraigned for putting firecrackers inside church

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The man accused of putting firecrackers inside a Grand Haven church has been arraigned on charges related to the incident.

32-year-old Anthony Lee Wabindato was formally charged Monday on four counts: assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer, resisting and obstructing and destruction of property.

Police say they were called to St. Patrick-St. Anthony Parish shortly before 7:00 a.m. Sunday on a report of a disorderly person in the building. Officers found Wabindato inside the church when they arrived.They say he was in the process of destroying a television when they made contact.

Wabindato is alleged to have placed what police are calling “Jumbo M5000 firecrackers” inside and outside the building. He was taken into custody and the church was evacuated while a police K9 performed a search of the area.