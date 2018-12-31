Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Man arraigned for putting firecrackers inside church

Posted 2:26 PM, December 31, 2018, by , Updated at 02:31PM, December 31, 2018

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The man accused of putting firecrackers inside a Grand Haven church has been arraigned on charges related to the incident.

32-year-old Anthony Lee Wabindato was formally charged Monday on four counts:  assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer, resisting and obstructing and destruction of property.

Police say they were called to St. Patrick-St. Anthony Parish shortly before 7:00 a.m. Sunday on a report of a disorderly person in the building.  Officers found Wabindato inside the church when they arrived.They say he was in the process of destroying a television when they made contact.

Wabindato is alleged to have placed what police are calling “Jumbo M5000 firecrackers” inside and outside the building.  He was taken into custody and the church was evacuated while a police K9 performed a search of the area.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s