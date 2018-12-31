Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Trump says concrete wall was never abandoned

Posted 10:57 AM, December 31, 2018, by

WASHINGTON (AP) —President Donald Trump is insisting he wants to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border despite public equivocations by three of his advisers.

Trump tweeted Monday: “An all concrete Wall was NEVER ABANDONED, as has been reported by the media.” He adds: “Some areas will be all concrete but the experts at Border Patrol prefer a Wall that is see through (thereby making it possible to see what is happening on both sides).”

Outgoing White House chief of staff John Kelly told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Sunday that Trump abandoned the notion of “a solid concrete wall early on in the administration.” Kelly said, “To be honest, it’s not a wall.”

The wall has been at the center of an impasse that has led to a partial government shutdown that will extend into 2019. Trump is insisting that Democrats fund the wall, which they oppose.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s