West Michigan hospitals release top baby names for 2018

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan hospitals have released their top baby names for 2018.

Spectrum Health says the Birthplace at Butterworth Hospital delivered 5,719 babies so far this year.

Top baby names

Girl names in 2018:

1. Olivia

2. Charlotte

3. Emma

4. Amelia

5. Evelyn

6. Ava

7. Harper

8. Sophia

9. Abigail

10. Natalie

Boy names in 2018:

1. William

2. Oliver

3. James

4. Theodore

5. Liam

6. Jackson

7. Henry

8. Owen

9. Lucas

10. Hudson

Bronson Hospital also announced popular baby names at 2 of theur locations in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek. Bronson Birthplace saw 4,640 births so far this year.

Top Boys’ Names

Bronson Methodist Hospital Bronson Battle Creek 1. Oliver Jeremiah 2. Liam Ethan 3. Noah Hunter 4. Theodore Liam 5. Benjamin Carson 6. Lincoln Jordan 7. Jackson Noah 8. Lucas Aiden 9. Mason Carter 10. Levi Zander

Top Girls’ Names