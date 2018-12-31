Wet and wintry finish to 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- We haven't really seen much wintry precipitation during the month of December. That will change today (for some.)

We've got a timeframe split for our Winter Weather Advisory today. Some light freezing rain may affect areas along I-96 through lunchtime Monday. Overnight tonight through tomorrow morning, some of our northern counties are expecting a bit more freezing rain and snow.

Light freezing drizzle and rain may cause slick spots early in the morning, but warmer air to the south slowly moves north and brings us to all liquid precipitation. This is going to be a very wet day, but it should be mostly safe to travel.

I think the most dangerous part of the night in regards to travel comes just after dinner. Once again, most areas are just picking up rain, but that snow line starts to creep in. I think there's a good likelihood of 1/2" to 1" per hour snowfall rates in a few areas during this time. Depending on how much of this melts on contact, that will determine how safe the main roads end up being during this time.

This rain will end up changing to snow completely for your N.Y.E. celebrations at midnight, but drier air behind it weakens our snow to merely a few snow showers.

Snowfall totals will be less than impressive to round out the new year, but it's possible we'll see a few localized totals of 3 or 4" depending on when the temperature drops below freezing. Your travel should remain relatively stress free. Have a safe and fun evening!