Cedar Springs’ Ryan Ringler prepares to wrestle at Central Michigan

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich -- It's not easy being named All-State in any sport. It's even tougher to be named All-State in two different sports but that's exactly what Cedar Springs football and wrestling standout, Ryan Ringler has done.

"I've never had a kid like this that plays as hard as he plays," Red Hawks football coach Gus Kapolka stated.

Ringler racked up over 100 tackles and ran for nearly 1,000 yards on the football field and also has a state championship in wrestling.

"Usually you have a kid who's a multiple sport athlete where they're maybe great in one sport and the other sport maybe not so much," Kapolka said. "He is elite in both sports and it's just amazing to watch him do both."

"He's been great in both of those sports ever sinceI can remember," wrestling coach Nick Emery said, "it's hard to do the dual sport right now so that makes it even more of an amazing accomplishment."

Ringler has been highly recruited as a wrestler and on November 29th, he signed his National Letter of Intent to wrestle at Central Michigan University over the likes of Ohio State and Virginia.

"I'm pretty excited," Ringler said, "I went up sophomore year for an unofficial visit, i got to know the guys pretty well, got to know the coaches."

"I think the whole town is proud of Ryan," Emery said, "he's worked extremely hard, his parents have taken him everywhere, it's a great opportunity for him to move up to the next level."

Ringler entered this wrestling season with a 157-8 overall record and has some high expectations for himself in Mount Pleasant.

"My expectations are to win an NCAA championship," Ringler stated.