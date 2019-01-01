Freeport family fostering 9 puppies for their 9 kids.

FREEPORT, Mich. — A family in Freeport had a really full house the past few months. With 9 kids at home and 9 puppies, it’s been an experience they’ll never forget.

“And keep them in your home for the 8 weeks before they return to the organization ‘Paws With A Cause’ where they then become foster puppies,” says Shari Hansen, a mother of 9 kids and 9 foster puppies.

They’ve been fostering pups for years but this is the first time they’ve cared for a litter this size.

“Have a lot of fun with these guys. The kids were great helpers through it all. Even though the puppies require so much care it was really good to have them in a house with so many kids,” says Hansen.

The pint sized pups love playing and chewing on things and even enjoy going down a plastic slide.

“They’re so much fun to love on. It’s kind of crazy lots of fun though because they’re all such bundles of joy,” says Matthew Hansen, who enjoys fostering puppies.

It’s been a packed house during the holiday season that’s made a lot of endearing memories. Thursday morning at 9:00 am the canine siblings will be leaving their foster family.

“While it’s going to be sad to say goodbye we know they are going to good homes,” says Hansen.

6 of the puppy labs will be trained to become service dogs. If you’re interested in becoming a foster puppy parent, ‘Paws With A Cause’ has 9 litters being born this month so they could really use some help. You can call them or go to their website.