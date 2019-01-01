Gretchen Whitmer becomes Michigan’s new governor

LANSING, Mich. — With temperatures around 30 degrees in Lansing, Gretchen Whitmer took the oath of office as Michigan’s 49th governor shortly after 11:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The 47-year-old Democrat and Michigan State University graduate said in her opening remarks outside the State Capitol that she hopes to unthaw some of the political divisiveness that has hampered problem-solving in recent years.

“I will be a governor for everyone,” Whitmer declared.

Also sworn into office during Tuesday’s inauguration were Attorney General-elect Dana Nessel, Secretary of State-elect Jocelyn Benson and Lieutenant Governor-elect Garlin Gilchrist, as well as those who won court and state-education seats.

Among those seated behind Whitmer were her husband, Dr. Marc Mallory and various family members, former Michigan governors Rick Snyder, Jennifer Granholm and James Blanchard, as well as current Michigan U.S. senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, as well as former U.S. Senator Carl Levin.

The ceremony included a Capitol flyover of a couple UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters stationed out of Grand Ledge. “I know you’re awake now,” quipped Whitmer moments afterward in her first remarks.

“As I think about the monumental task that lies ahead, another one of my predecessors comes to mind. Over 60 years ago, Governor G. Mennen Williams – also known as “Soapy” Williams – a Democrat, worked with a Republican legislature and built the Mackinac Bridge.

“At that time, people believed that building a suspension bridge that long – it was not possible, they thought. Others thought that politicians would not be able to put their differences aside and get it done. They even mocked it, calling it ‘Soapy’s Folly’. But leaders, together from both parties, and workers from across our state proved them all wrong. And in November of 1957, against the odds, the Might Mac opened. And it connected our peninsulas. It connected our people. And it strengthened our economy.”