Man dead at house fire in Battle Creek; possible homicide

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A man is dead at the scene of a house fire in Battle Creek.

Battle Creek Fire officials says they were called to a structure fire just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Graves Avenue. Several units worked to put out the fire. Once the fire was put out, police launched an active crime scene investigation.

During the investigation, police found a man’s body at the scene. The incident is being treated as a possible homicide.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. The cause of the man’s death has also not been released.

Anyone with information should call police at 269-781-0911.