Man shot multiple times in Benton Harbor, undergoes surgery

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Police in Benton Harbor are trying to determine who shot a man multiple times Tuesday morning at a house party, before taking off.

Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be related to Monday night’s fatal shooting of a U.S. military member in nearby St. Joseph Township.

The Benton Harbor incident happened at 161 Apple Street, near E. Britain Avenue and Colfax Avenue. A New Year’s Eve party went into the wee hours, and police say the shooting happened shortly after 5 a.m.

The city’s Department of Public Services director, Daniel McGinnis, tells FOX 17, “The last we knew, the (victim) was in surgery.”

DPS identifies that man as 35-year-old James Parker-Hersey, who was rushed by ambulance to Lakeland Medical Center.

“Officers learned that the shooting was the result of an unknown argument between Hersey and an unidentified male. The male subject then shot Hersey before leaving the scene. The suspect was gone upon police arrival.”

The investigation remains active, as police seek to find out who the shooter was, and hear from additional witnesses.

If you have any information, contact the BHDPS Tip Line at (269)-927-0293 or you can call Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP. Police say “tipsters may remain anonymous, if desired.”