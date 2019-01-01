Police: Woman drives off in GRPD cruiser; now behind bars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The New Year got off to a rough start for some people on Grand Rapids’ northwest side.

Grand Rapids Police Lieutenant Pat Merrill says officers responded around 4 a.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block of Leonard Street on a report of two groups of people fighting, and talk of a gun possibly being involved. Merrill tells FOX 17 no gun was found, but a man and a woman were taken into custody after an unusual traffic stop east of Walker Avenue.

Lieutenant Merrill says responding officers approached a home, but a man in a car got out and took off running. The officer gave chase, but apparently left the keys inside the cruiser. That’s when the woman passenger hopped into the police cruiser and took off. “She drove a few blocks before stopping.”

The woman was taken into custody, and so was the man – once police caught him.

Police say no one was hurt, at least during the traffic stop. The woman and man were booked into the Kent County Jail, and now await arraignment on to-be-determined charges.

There was no word what started the altercation between the two groups of people outside the home.