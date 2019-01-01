Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Two burglary suspects in Comstock Twp in custody

Posted 3:04 PM, January 1, 2019, by , Updated at 03:05PM, January 1, 2019

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich.  —  Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies have taken two suspects into custody in connection with a business break-in early Tuesday morning in Comstock Township.

And they think other businesses possibly have been broken into in Comstock Township, as well as Galesburg and East Michigan.

Tuesday’s burglary occurred at 5:20 a.m., at CD Lawn Maintenance & Supply, at 8786 East K Avenue. That’s near the Galesburg city line, at Grandview Avenue.

The suspects’ names will be released after they’re arraigned.

“People are asked to call if they or others find evidence of break-ins, or attempted break-ins to their property,” says the Sheriff’s Office in a news release.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office number is (269)-383-8748. Silent Observer can be reached at (269)-343-2100.

 

 

